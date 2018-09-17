Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA cut its position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,381 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 1.01% of Freshpet worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 130.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Freshpet from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.33 and a beta of 1.82. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.08 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, insider Scott James Morris sold 4,450 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,798 shares in the company, valued at $6,725,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,300. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.