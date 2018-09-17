Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Decreases Position in Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA cut its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,585 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.37% of Albany International worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,451,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 32,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 531,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,314,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 67,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In related news, VP Dawne H. Wimbrow sold 900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $68,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites segments. The Machine Clothing segment supplies permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue and towel, pulp, nonwovens, fiber cement, and several other industrial applications.

