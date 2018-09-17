Golfcoin (GOLF) Price Down 3.7% This Week

Golfcoin (CURRENCY:GOLF) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Golfcoin has a market cap of $213,263.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of Golfcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golfcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golfcoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Golfcoin

Golfcoin (GOLF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Golfcoin’s total supply is 1,737,950,606 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,950,596 coins. The official website for Golfcoin is www.golfcoin.cc . Golfcoin’s official Twitter account is @golfcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golfcoin

Golfcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golfcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golfcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golfcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

