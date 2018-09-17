Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “CHF 300” Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG)

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 238 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a CHF 240 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 240 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 245 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 251.05.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

VTX ROG opened at CHF 219.60 on Friday. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.