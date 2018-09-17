Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Pinduoduo (PDD)

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.90 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.