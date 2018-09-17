Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Pinduoduo (PDD)

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.90 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $30.48.
Pinduoduo Company Profile
