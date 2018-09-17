Gold Pressed Latinum Price Hits $0.10 (GPL)

Gold Pressed Latinum (CURRENCY:GPL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Gold Pressed Latinum has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Gold Pressed Latinum has a total market cap of $25,692.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Gold Pressed Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Pressed Latinum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.93 or 0.02926245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00570721 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00027825 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014674 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00020217 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00031947 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00856339 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008621 BTC.

GPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt Jane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 27th, 2013. Gold Pressed Latinum’s total supply is 256,527 coins. The official website for Gold Pressed Latinum is www.scificrypto.info/gpl/index.htm

Gold Pressed Latinum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Pressed Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Pressed Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Pressed Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

