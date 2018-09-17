Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL) Receives $8.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. ValuEngine cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.02 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 354,588 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,946,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after buying an additional 143,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

GOL stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. 1,147,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,831. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $656.02 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

