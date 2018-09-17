Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 118 ($1.54) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 134.60 ($1.75).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

Shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock opened at GBX 102.60 ($1.34) on Thursday. Gocompare.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 84.62 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.56).

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Gocompare.Com Group’s previous dividend of $0.70.

In other Gocompare.Com Group news, insider Joe Hurd bought 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,487.78 ($3,240.56). Insiders bought a total of 2,714 shares of company stock worth $278,876 in the last 90 days.

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.