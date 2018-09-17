GoByte (GBX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $176,111.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $176,111.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00013880 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000300 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003200 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 3,334,618 coins and its circulating supply is 2,509,631 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

