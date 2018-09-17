GMT Capital Corp Trims Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

GMT Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $23,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $291,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 413.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 122,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 322,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 195,186 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $54.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.05. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 20,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 40,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $1,974,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,808,000 in the last three months. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

