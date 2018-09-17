GMT Capital Corp Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 0.9% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $36,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $70.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.61.

In other news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 1,700,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.15 per share, with a total value of $110,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 1,697,438 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,500,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.