GMT Capital Corp Buys 135,700 Shares of 58.com Inc (WUBA)

GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 573,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,700 shares during the period. 58.com makes up 1.0% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in 58.com were worth $39,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of 58.com by 453.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,843 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in 58.com by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in 58.com by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 176,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 86,522 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 58.com by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 58.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WUBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of 58.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

NYSE:WUBA opened at $72.63 on Monday. 58.com Inc has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.95.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. 58.com had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $518.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

