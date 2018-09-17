GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GLYC. ValuEngine cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GlycoMimetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

GLYC stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $608.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 3.23.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth $40,655,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 136.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,803,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,214,000 after buying an additional 1,617,375 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 5.9% during the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 9,089,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,606,000 after buying an additional 504,913 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 18.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,282,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 351,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 130.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 561,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 317,932 shares in the last quarter.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

