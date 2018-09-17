Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $132.43 Million Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 83,106 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.64% of NetApp worth $132,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 441.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 16,433.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $127,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $206,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $519,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,147 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,431.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 7,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $621,442.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,358.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,791 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $85.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

