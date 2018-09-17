Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $100.66 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,473,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,497 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $100,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 970.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Argus increased their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Pivotal Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.42.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.54 on Monday. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.15% and a net margin of 2.44%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

In other news, CFO Joel T. Grade sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,192,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,428.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $158,249,931.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,982,249 shares of company stock valued at $298,203,555. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

