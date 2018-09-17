Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Has $291,000 Position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $67,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Stewart Parker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $367,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.95. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.36% and a negative net margin of 105.65%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 159.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.