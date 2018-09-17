Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Crane Co. (CR)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Crane by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,084,000 after buying an additional 31,244 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth $423,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Crane by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 21.4% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 22.4% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

CR opened at $96.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $75.28 and a 52-week high of $102.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 30.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, VP Curtis A. Baron, Jr. sold 5,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $472,433.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan Curran sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $273,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,490.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,531 shares of company stock worth $7,477,261. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.