GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,775 ($23.12) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($23.32) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.84) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Shore Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 41.74 ($0.54) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.75) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,546.95 ($20.15).
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,483.40 ($19.32) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.46).
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.
