GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,775 ($23.12) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($23.32) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.84) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Shore Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 41.74 ($0.54) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.75) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,546.95 ($20.15).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,483.40 ($19.32) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.46).

In related news, insider David Redfern sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.52), for a total value of £30,318.75 ($39,492.97). Also, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($20.28) per share, for a total transaction of £43,751.70 ($56,990.62). Insiders purchased 2,834 shares of company stock worth $4,412,402 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

