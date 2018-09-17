Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Raised by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 379.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $3,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $227,505,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,141,000. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

