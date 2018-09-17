Gifford Fong Associates Purchases New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Gifford Fong Associates purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Nucor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 53,483 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $3,663,050.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,538.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 14,607 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $996,927.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,562,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,404. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $62.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Featured Article: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.