Giant (GIC) Price Hits $0.49

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00007784 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Giant has a market cap of $764,185.00 and approximately $7,425.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Giant has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 1,717,274 coins and its circulating supply is 1,567,274 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

