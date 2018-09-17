Gerresheimer (GXI) PT Set at €88.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Commerzbank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.50 ($61.05) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.67 ($84.50).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €76.05 ($88.43) on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €59.97 ($69.73) and a 12-month high of €78.25 ($90.99).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

