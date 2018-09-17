George Eric Davis Sells 12,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $1,194,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.15. 1,051,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,329. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.78 and a beta of 1.63. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $106.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,337,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,378,000 after buying an additional 160,247 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,545,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,362,000 after buying an additional 47,676 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.9% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,339,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,869,000 after buying an additional 249,738 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 42.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,210,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,026,000 after buying an additional 362,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,200,000.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

