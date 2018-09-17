Genesco Inc. (GCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on GCO shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. CL King lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Genesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.90 to $20.90 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $47.10 on Monday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $939.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $653.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $25,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,321,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 25.4% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after acquiring an additional 209,617 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 50.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $239,000.

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

