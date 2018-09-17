Genesco Inc. (GCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.88.
A number of research analysts have commented on GCO shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. CL King lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Genesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.90 to $20.90 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $47.10 on Monday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $939.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $25,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,321,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 25.4% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after acquiring an additional 209,617 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 50.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $239,000.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.