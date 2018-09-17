General Electric (GE) Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,119,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 123,967 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $28,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Genesee Valley Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 35,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in General Electric by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. General Electric has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $25.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.99.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

