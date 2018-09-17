General Dynamics Co. (GD) Stake Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $263.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.39.

NYSE:GD opened at $200.51 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

