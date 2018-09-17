General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 94,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 54.7% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 52.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $200.51 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.09 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $263.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.39.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.