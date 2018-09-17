GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP) Major Shareholder Purchases $6,176,787.48 in Stock

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc acquired 250,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $6,176,787.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dalbergia Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Dalbergia Investments Llc acquired 478,252 shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $11,970,647.56.

On Thursday, August 9th, Dalbergia Investments Llc acquired 809,500 shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $20,318,450.00.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 10.57%. equities analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 829.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 73,391 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 52,305 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 269,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,493,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,375,000 after purchasing an additional 833,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on GCP Applied Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GCP Applied Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

