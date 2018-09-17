Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garrison Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. Garrison Capital posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Garrison Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Garrison Capital.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Garrison Capital had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on GARS shares. National Securities raised their price target on shares of Garrison Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrison Capital in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

NASDAQ GARS opened at $8.35 on Friday. Garrison Capital has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GARS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 41.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 11.5% in the first quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,115,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 115,072 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 135.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

