Gambit (GAM) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Gambit (CURRENCY:GAM) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Gambit token can now be bought for approximately $3.47 or 0.00053827 BTC on major exchanges. Gambit has a market cap of $4.00 million and $2,828.00 worth of Gambit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gambit has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006485 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00023291 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00349999 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000513 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002500 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Gambit Token Profile

Gambit (CRYPTO:GAM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2015. Gambit’s total supply is 2,599,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,053 tokens. Gambit’s official website is www.gambitcrypto.com . Gambit’s official Twitter account is @gambitcrypto

Buying and Selling Gambit

Gambit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gambit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gambit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gambit using one of the exchanges listed above.

