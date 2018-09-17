FY2018 EPS Estimates for BNP PARIBAS/S (BNPQY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for BNP PARIBAS/S in a research note issued on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Timat now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP PARIBAS/S’s FY2019 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded BNP PARIBAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of BNP PARIBAS/S stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.98. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.19%.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

