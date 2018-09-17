FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (FUJIY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $49.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FUJIFIM is benefiting from robust performance of Healthcare and Material & Imaging Solutions segments. The company’s buyout of Irvine Scientific Sales (ISUS) and IS JAPAN (ISJ) in April this year is helping it to expand in the fast growing healthcare sector. Solid demand for In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) systems are expected to drive healthcare revenues. Moreover, continuing solid performance from photo imaging, electronic imaging and optical device businesses are expected to drive Material & Imaging Solutions segments top-line growth. However, FUJIFILM’s choppy Document Solutions business remains a concern. Moreover, escalating tension over the future of the joint venture (JV) with Xerox is a major headwind. Shares underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.26. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $44.05.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

