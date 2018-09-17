FS Investment Co. (FSIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th.

FS Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FS Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect FS Investment to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Get FS Investment alerts:

FSIC stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FS Investment has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. FS Investment had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $95.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.53 million. sell-side analysts predict that FS Investment will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FS Investment stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) by 206.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of FS Investment worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

FSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FS Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FS Investment in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of FS Investment in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of FS Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

About FS Investment

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for FS Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.