Franklin Square Holdings L.P. Raises Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Franklin Square Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for 2.2% of Franklin Square Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Franklin Square Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

PBA opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.40%. equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on PBA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

