Franklin Square Holdings L.P. Buys New Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (CQH)

Franklin Square Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises approximately 0.9% of Franklin Square Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CQH. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 38.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20,344.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Scotiabank set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

CQH stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 150,656.80% and a net margin of 99.47%. The firm had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.74 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC, through its interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., develops, constructs, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline, which interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines.

