Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Foundation Building Materials posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 254.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter worth $174,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter worth $179,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the first quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

FBM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.08. 105,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,044. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $605.23 million, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

