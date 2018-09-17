Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fossil Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Fossil Group from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

In related news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 25,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $674,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 26,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $679,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOSL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,476. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.20 and a beta of -0.11.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.65. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $576.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.95 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Fossil Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

