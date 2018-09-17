Fortive Corp (FTV) Position Boosted by Signature Financial Management Inc.

Signature Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 177,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Fortive by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 195,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Raj Ratnakar sold 30,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $2,494,907.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,923.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $34,927.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,291.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,572 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus increased their price target on Fortive to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $86.98 on Monday. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $87.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

