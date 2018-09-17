Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Holdings Lifted by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Fortinet worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 140,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Fortinet by 571.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 295,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 251,735 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 557,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 165,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $12,173,225.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,694,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,577,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $77,787.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,299.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,320 shares of company stock valued at $13,247,775. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $90.35 on Monday. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $91.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 173.75, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Fortinet had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

