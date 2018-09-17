Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.94 Million Position in Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sun Communities by 177.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $625,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,606,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $101.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.06. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $271.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 367 communities comprising approximately 126,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

