Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Position in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP grew its position in OGE Energy by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 299,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 114,339 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in OGE Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 175,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.63. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.64 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.26%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $92,252.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $137,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

