Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Major Shareholder Amadeus Capital Partners Ltd Sells 399,812 Shares

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) major shareholder Amadeus Capital Partners Ltd sold 399,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $15,044,925.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amadeus Capital Partners Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 11th, Amadeus Capital Partners Ltd sold 44,102 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,645,886.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT opened at $38.25 on Monday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.31) EPS. research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FSCT has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 128.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,873,000 after buying an additional 1,180,601 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 3,211.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 690,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 669,599 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $11,082,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $4,793,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 26.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 617,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,170,000 after buying an additional 129,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

