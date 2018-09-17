Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Foot Locker from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Foot Locker to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Foot Locker to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $82,034,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $54,767,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 8,194.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 848,069 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 837,844 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 55.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,883,833 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $99,183,000 after acquiring an additional 673,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 615.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 743,199 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 639,282 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. 2,478,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.