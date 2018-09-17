Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $79.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The company has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup set a $90.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.