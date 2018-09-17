Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) Shares Down 7.1%

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 1,359,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 286,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOMX shares. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $249.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.84% and a negative net margin of 2,085.71%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. equities research analysts forecast that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Domzalski sold 8,238 shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $46,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,764 shares of company stock worth $66,387. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after buying an additional 2,790,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 3,281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 501,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 486,785 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.