Fmr LLC Sells 273,048 Shares of Beneficial Bancorp Inc (BNCL)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BNCL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,513,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 273,048 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.69% of Beneficial Bancorp worth $105,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Beneficial Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Beneficial Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Beneficial Bancorp by 30.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Beneficial Bancorp by 20.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Beneficial Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 818,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Beneficial Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth H. Gemmill sold 10,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $171,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Gemmill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,658 shares of company stock valued at $840,734. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNCL opened at $17.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Beneficial Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Beneficial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $52.51 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNCL. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Beneficial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Beneficial Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Beneficial Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Beneficial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st.

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses.

