Fmr LLC Has $111.31 Million Holdings in BHP Billiton Limited (BHP)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225,815 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 48,406 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.14% of BHP Billiton worth $111,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 1,157.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 128.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 4,776.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 158,585 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Investec downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

BHP stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. BHP Billiton Limited has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Billiton’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. BHP Billiton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

