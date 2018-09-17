Fmr LLC Decreases Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,172,788 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,966 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of NovaGold Resources worth $108,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 75.9% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 5,754,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after buying an additional 2,483,827 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,096,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 204,957 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 81.2% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,783,786 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 799,483 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 8.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $4,330,000.

In other NovaGold Resources news, VP David A. Ottewell sold 60,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $224,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 645,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,286.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $3.54 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

