Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in Magna International Inc. (MGA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Shares of MGA opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

