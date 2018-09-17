Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,434,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,400 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 789,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,733,000 after purchasing an additional 325,956 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 19,345.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 292,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 291,154 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 966,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,925,000 after purchasing an additional 196,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triple Frond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 620,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,799,000 after purchasing an additional 156,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, June 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.62.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $318.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $396.64.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $622,988.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

